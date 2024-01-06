Central Michigan vs. Buffalo January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC slate includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) facing the Buffalo Bulls (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET.
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
