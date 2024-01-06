Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5, 0-0 MAC) facing the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4, 0-0 MAC) at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 23.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 14.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Kent State AVG
|Kent State Rank
|321st
|67.3
|Points Scored
|83.0
|38th
|262nd
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|244th
|330th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|37.4
|151st
|325th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|295th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.2
|122nd
|336th
|10.7
|Assists
|14.0
|152nd
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.5
|306th
