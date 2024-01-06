The Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League squad, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Information

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK David Douglas Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 262nd 71.5 Points Scored 63.5 347th 244th 73.5 Points Allowed 65.9 70th 308th 33.4 Rebounds 33.2 314th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 7.6 171st 299th 11.7 Assists 11.8 293rd 77th 10.5 Turnovers 12.2 218th

