Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5), at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

