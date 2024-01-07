The Detroit Red Wings' (19-16-4) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, January 7 game against the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1) at Honda Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Andrew Copp C Questionable Lower Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Strome C Questionable Upper Body Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body Max Jones LW Questionable Upper Body Troy Terry RW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 139 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the league.

It has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +5.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 94 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Anaheim has given up 127 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of -33, they are 30th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-155) Ducks (+130) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.