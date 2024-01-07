The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1), who have lost four in a row, on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-160) Ducks (+135) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won eight of their 13 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.5%).

Detroit is 2-3 (winning 40.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wings' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Detroit's 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 25 times.

Red Wings vs Ducks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Ducks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 139 (3rd) Goals 94 (29th) 134 (26th) Goals Allowed 127 (22nd) 34 (5th) Power Play Goals 23 (20th) 25 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 4-6-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Detroit hit the over eight times.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Red Wings create the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 139 this season.

The Red Wings are ranked 26th in total goals against, giving up 3.4 goals per game (134 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.