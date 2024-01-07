Red Wings vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1), who have lost four in a row, on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-160)
|Ducks (+135)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won eight of their 13 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.5%).
- Detroit is 2-3 (winning 40.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wings' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Detroit's 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 25 times.
Red Wings vs Ducks Additional Info
|Red Wings vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Ducks Prediction
|Red Wings vs Ducks Player Props
|How to Watch Red Wings vs Ducks
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs. Ducks Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|139 (3rd)
|Goals
|94 (29th)
|134 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|127 (22nd)
|34 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (20th)
|25 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (28th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 4-6-0 overall, in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Detroit hit the over eight times.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Red Wings create the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 139 this season.
- The Red Wings are ranked 26th in total goals against, giving up 3.4 goals per game (134 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 15th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.