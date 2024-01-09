Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5, 0-0 MAC) facing the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Central Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Taylor: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Derrick Butler: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cayden Vasko: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Markus Harding: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 23 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

23 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 320th 67.3 Points Scored 68.2 309th 263rd 73.9 Points Allowed 76.4 301st 330th 32.5 Rebounds 32.9 324th 324th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 191st 295th 6.2 3pt Made 6.5 267th 336th 10.7 Assists 11.5 311th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 13.4 301st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.