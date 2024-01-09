Pistons vs. Kings January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (17-12), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena, go up against the Detroit Pistons (2-28). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-CA.
Pistons vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 23 points, 7 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.
- Ausar Thompson posts 9.5 points, 2.3 assists and 7.6 boards per game.
- Isaiah Stewart posts 10.4 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.
- Jaden Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.2 boards.
- Killian Hayes averages 9.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 boards.
Kings Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings 19.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, De'Aaron Fox gives the Kings 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Malik Monk is putting up 14 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.
- The Kings are receiving 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.
- Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Pistons vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Kings
|109.3
|Points Avg.
|117.4
|120.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.9
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
