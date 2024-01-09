The Sacramento Kings (17-12), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena, go up against the Detroit Pistons (2-28). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-CA.

Pistons vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 23 points, 7 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 9.5 points, 2.3 assists and 7.6 boards per game.

Isaiah Stewart posts 10.4 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.

Jaden Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.2 boards.

Killian Hayes averages 9.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 boards.

Kings Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings 19.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, De'Aaron Fox gives the Kings 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is putting up 14 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Kings are receiving 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pistons vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Pistons Kings 109.3 Points Avg. 117.4 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.9 46.5% Field Goal % 47.2% 33.5% Three Point % 36.4%

