Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten), at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Illinois Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK A.J Hoggard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Malik Hall: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Carson Cooper: 4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Domask: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Ty Rodgers: 5.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Michigan State vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank 57th 81 Points Scored 76.4 144th 52nd 65 Points Allowed 63.7 35th 2nd 45.4 Rebounds 37 167th 47th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9 199th 90th 8.5 3pt Made 6.5 269th 251st 12.5 Assists 18.4 16th 213th 12.1 Turnovers 10.5 74th

