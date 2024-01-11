Thursday's Big Ten slate includes the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 14.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Jahmir Young: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donta Scott: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Geronimo: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank 225th 73.2 Points Scored 83.8 30th 28th 63.4 Points Allowed 78.4 327th 126th 37.8 Rebounds 38.0 120th 29th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 9.3 175th 278th 6.4 3pt Made 9.3 50th 326th 11.2 Assists 13.9 154th 125th 11.2 Turnovers 12.8 268th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.