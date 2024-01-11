Michigan vs. Maryland January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Ten slate includes the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 14.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Michigan vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|225th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|83.8
|30th
|28th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|327th
|126th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|38.0
|120th
|29th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|175th
|278th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.3
|50th
|326th
|11.2
|Assists
|13.9
|154th
|125th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
