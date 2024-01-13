Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Detroit Mercy Games
- January 1 at home vs Northern Kentucky
- January 7 at home vs Purdue Fort Wayne
- January 4 at IUPUI
- January 10 at Cleveland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexis Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.