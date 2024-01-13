The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Michigan Wolverines (11-3), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Crisler Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Hansen: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Elissa Brett: 8.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK Brooke Schramek: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sania Copeland: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

