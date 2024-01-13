The IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oakland vs. IUPUI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oakland Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Trey Townsend: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Conway: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Jones: 6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank
326th 67.2 Points Scored 71.2 271st
296th 76 Points Allowed 73.6 247th
356th 30.3 Rebounds 34 284th
268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd
362nd 3.5 3pt Made 7.5 181st
354th 9.7 Assists 12 288th
267th 12.8 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.