Michigan vs. Ohio State January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 12:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on FOX.
Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 14.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zed Key: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
Michigan vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Ohio State AVG
|Ohio State Rank
|34th
|83.2
|Points Scored
|79.3
|79th
|335th
|79.1
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|51st
|131st
|37.8
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|191st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|48th
|37th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|99th
|154th
|13.9
|Assists
|15.2
|93rd
|269th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|86th
