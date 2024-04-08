Currently, the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) have the fifth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1600 on the moneyline.

The Spartans play the Duke Blue Devils, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

Michigan State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1600 5th Bet $100 to win $1600 Preseason +1600 4th Bet $100 to win $1600

Michigan State Team Stats

Michigan State's +20 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (195th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per contest (144th in college basketball).

The Spartans are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by two possessions or less (0-1).

Michigan State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Michigan State has one loss against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Michigan State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Michigan State Players

The Spartans' scoring leader is Tyson Walker, who puts up 24.5 points per game.

Michigan State is led in rebounding by Jaden's 9.0 rebounds per game and assists by Tre Holloman's 4.0 assists per game.

The Spartans are led by Walker from long distance. He knocks down 0.5 shots from deep per game.

Michigan State's blocks leader is Carson Cooper, who averages 1.5 per game. Walker leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals a contest.

