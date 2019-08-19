MIDLAND, Mich. – Just what the doctor ordered! Five runs on 12 hits and some outstanding pitching helped guide the Great Lakes Loons to a 5-3 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Monday night at Dow Diamond. The win snapped a four-game skid for the Loons. It’s just the second time they had lost four games all season.
After spotting the Cubs three runs in the top of the 1st inning, it was all Loons (75-48) the rest of the way.
James Outman stepped to the plate and did what James has been doing a lot of recently… leave the yard. It was his 14th home run of the season and it gave the Loons the jolt of energy they needed after going down early.
Four runs in the 4th was all Great Lakes would need to push ahead for good. With the bases loaded and two outs, Chris Roller tied the game with a two-run single to center field. Matt Cogen followed that up with a line drive down the left field line that plated the final two runs of the ballgame.
Maybe the biggest story of the night, and we’re not trying to bury the lede here, was Robinson Ortiz (W, 2-5) entering the game in relief of Jack Little in the 1st inning. All Ortiz did was throw seven shutout innings allowing just three hits and striking out eight batters the rest of the way. And don’t forget Mark Washington’s two perfect innings for the save.
Outman, Justin Yurchak and Sam McWilliams each had two-hit performances for the Loons.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Aug 20: Two-fer Tuesday
Aug 21: Camels Bottle Opener Coaster Giveaway & FIREWORKS!
Aug 22: Lucky Hot Dog & Michigander Night
Aug 23: The Office Night feat. Leslie David Baker (aka Stanley Hudson)
Aug 28: BINGO Night
Aug 29: Hockey Night w/ the Saginaw Spirit
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019. All rights reserved.
