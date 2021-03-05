A duel at the Dort Financial Center as boxing champion Claressa Shields puts her perfect record on the line against another undefeated champion.
Some of her fans entered the building early, to get their seats for her big fight. Everyone is excited to watch the world champion box in her hometown.
“It’s not too often when you get to have this type of an experience or things like this going on here in Flint,” Sade English said.
Shields is using the night to try and boost the profile of her sport. She is headlining the first ever pay-per-view match featuring a card of only women fighters.
Longtime friend and two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell said it won’t be easy.
“She’s risking everything to help women to help people onto her with her and I think all the women need to fall in line because it’s a stand for your rights for women’s rights like men’s rights and she’s starting it all,” Dirrell said.
Only a few hundred fans are allowed inside the arena to watch the fight up close because of COVID-19. Fans have said it’s a bummer more people can’t be there, but they hope those people are tuning in at home.
