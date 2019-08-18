ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Mike Brosseau's pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.
Sogard doubled off Matt Hall (0-1) with two outs and Tommy Pham was intentionally walked. Brosseau, batting for pitcher Colin Poche, singled to right-center field for the Rays' first run since Wednesday, ending a streak of 29 scoreless innings.
Rays pitchers struck out a franchise-record 24 batters, including 13 in 20 hitless at bats against relievers. Six Tigers hitters struck out at least three times.
Poche (3-4) got the win after striking out two of the three Tigers he faced in the 13th.
The win kept the Rays one-half game ahead of Oakland for the American League's second wild-card spot.
Detroit's final hit was Niko Goodrum's one-out double in the seventh off Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. The next eight Tigers struck out against three different relievers.
Yarbrough, who came one out short of pitching the Rays' first complete game in three years on Sunday, is 6-0 with a 1.43 ERA over 56 2/3 innings in his last 11 appearances. He gave up three hits while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.
Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann allowed only one baserunner -- on Pham's double -- in five innings, throwing 63 pitches and striking out five.
In nine at bats in the first two games of the series, Miguel Cabrera has struck out seven times and grounded into a double play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.