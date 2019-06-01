The Flint City Bucks began their quest for a record third consecutive Hank Steinbrecher Cup national championship on Friday with a resounding 4-1 defeat of FC Motown (NPSL). The Bucks advance to Saturday’s championship match to face USL League Two rival Chicago FC United for the third time in ten days.
Friday’s semi final was all Bucks for the first half, but the team could only put together one string of passes that led to a goal. It took until the 42nd minute before team captain Jared Timmer weaved his way through three Motown defenders before sliding a pass across the box to Nebojsa Popovic, who finished for a 1-0 lead.
The Bucks were in no danger in the first half until the 45th minute when defender Rhys Myers was called for a foul in the box and FC Motown awarded a penalty kick. Bucks keeper Gustavo Vasconcelos didn’t have to make the save, as the PK sailed over the cross bar and FCB went into halftime with the 1-0 lead.
The second half was more of the same with the Bucks dominating possession. In the 62nd minute Tanguy Guerineau cruised down the right flank and fed Giuseppe Barone, who one timed his right footed shot into the lower corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
The Bucks let FC Motown back into the match with a give away in the 77th minute that they converted to cut the lead to 2-1. That is when Man of the Match Timmer took over and responded with a great assist just two minutes later when he fed Brayden McNitt for a pretty goal and the lead was 3-1.
Timmer closed out the night with a goal of his own when he headed home a slick pass from Pedro Dolabella, who converted a terrific cross from McNitt and the Bucks finished the night with a 4-1 victory.
Friday’s game was the fourth visit for the Bucks to the prestigious Steinbrecher Cup, which is made up of the top four amateur league champions from across the country. Saturday’s match will be the fourth time the Bucks have played in the title match and will look to be the first team to ever three-peat in this competition.
The final will pit a couple of USL League Two powerhouses and long-time rivals when the Bucks face off against Chicago FC United. This will be the third match in the past ten days for the clubs, with each team winning their league match on home turf.
Keep up with the Bucks this summer by visiting the team web site at www.flintcitybucks.com, Twitter, Instagram and like the Bucks on Facebook.
