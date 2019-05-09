The Flint City Bucks return to Kettering’s historic Atwood Stadium this Saturday to host the Michigan Stars (NPSL) in a quarter final match of the Michigan Milk Cup soccer tournament (7 PM kick off).
The Bucks are fresh off a Wednesday night road victory (1-0) over Grand Rapids FC, on the heels of their opening night victory over Detroit City FC by the same score in front of an electric Atwood Stadium crowd last Saturday, May 4th.
In Wednesday night’s preseason friendly in Grand Rapids, nearly a dozen newly arriving players saw action in a FCB uniform for the first time. Nebojsa Popovic (Rochester Hills, MI/ Oakland) scored the game’s only goal as Coach Demir Muftari continues to evaluate the new prospects. FCB players continue to trickle in as the team prepares to open the USL League Two season on the road against the Cincinnati Dutch Lions next Wednesday, May 15th.
In its third year of existence, the Michigan Milk Cup is a local single elimination tournament of men’s teams that play in various amateur leagues, including USL League 2, NPSL, UPSL and MPSL. Twelve teams were selected to compete in this prestigious tournament, sponsored by the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.
Saturday’s match ticket will also include a special post game fireworks display courtesy of Dort Federal Credit Union. Tickets for the match are $15/ VIP, $10/GA and only $5 for kids 12-under. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person Monday - Friday at Flint Prints on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. Tickets are always available at the gate on game day beginning at 5 pm.
Visit the Dryden Building 601 S. Saginaw St. to pick up your full arrangement of FCB merchandise. All Bucks gear can also be ordered online at http://shop.flintcitybucks.com/ or at one of three merchandise tents located inside Atwood Stadium on match day.
To keep up with the Bucks 2019 roster and player information, please visit the team web site at www.flintcitybucks.com and follow us on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube!
