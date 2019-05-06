The Michigan Bucks changed their name and their address, but their winning tradition continues. The newly branded Flint City Bucks celebrated their inaugural game at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium with a 1-0 win over Detroit City FC in front of 4,736 fans on a beautiful Saturday evening.
Umar Farouk Osman (Ghana/ University of Michigan) scored the game winner in the 35th minute with a low, left footed free kick inside the far post. College teammate Kevin Buca (Rochester, MI/ University of Michigan) was fouled at the top of the eighteen yard box on his run to goal which led to Osman’s opportunity.
The Bucks created a dozen quality chances on the night, but only registered the Osman goal. What looked to be the game sealing goal in the 75th minute off the head of Ayuk Tembe (Blaine, MI/ Tusculum) was called back for offside. The home crowd was not impressed and delivered the evening’s only loud round of boos and displeasure.
Defensively FCB were solid, holding down the fort in front of two different goalkeepers for the Bucks. New comer Andrew Pannenberg (Charlotte, NC/ Wake Forest) played the first half and was called on to only make one save, but he did make an outstanding play coming off his line to force DCFC striker Shawn Lawson to shoot over the goal on a 1 v 1 opportunity. Jacob Nunner (Shelby Twp., MI/ University of Michigan) goalkeeper came on to keep the clean sheet in tact for the second half. He made an incredible double save in the 79th minute which brought the fans to their feet.
The friendly preseason match was the fourth time the Bucks and DCFC have faced off. The other three matches were played as part of the US Open Cup tournament between 2012-2018. The Bucks stellar defense was on display again Saturday night. The Bucks have only allowed one goal to Detroit City in the four matches they have played.
While the highly entertaining match was great for both teams as they prepare for league play in the coming weeks, the real winner was the city of Flint. Since the Bucks announced they were rebranding and relocating last October (for their 24th season), the city has embraced the team and the entire community was represented with the incredible turnout at historic Atwood Stadium
The 4,736 fans registers as the third highest attendance total for a Bucks game since the team started playing in Saginaw in 1996. Both games ahead of Saturday’s were US Open Cup matches in 1999 and 2000 where the Bucks hosted MLS opponents.
Bucks President Costa Papista was overwhelmed by the turnout for the early season match. “When we added this friendly to the schedule last month, we were concerned about being prepared to play on short notice. The support and energy in Kettering’s Atwood Stadium was truly amazing. We cannot thank the fans, supporters, season ticket holders and sponsors enough for the incredible welcome the team received Saturday,” said Papista.
Bucks CEO Dan Duggan and the Bucks coaching staff were equally as impressed and grateful. “On behalf the staff and the players, what we witnessed when we walked out of the locker room at 7 PM for kick off was magic. There is no question the size, quality and passion of our fans motivated the team, most of which are playing for the Bucks for the first time. I would have been excited to see 1,000 people for opening night, but this was just incredible. Thanks to all the sponsors, the fans, youth soccer players, volunteers, Kettering and let’s not forget the Bucks new supporters group the Flint City River Rats. It is going to be a great summer in Flint, Michigan this year,” concluded Duggan.
The Bucks make a quick turn around as they add another twelve players who will join the team this week after finishing college final exams just in time to host the Michigan Stars next Saturday, May 11th at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium. Kick off is at 7 pm with warm ups at 6 pm and doors opening at 5 pm. This is a quarter final match in the Michigan Milk Cup soccer tournament. General admission tickets are $10/Adults and $5/Youth (12-under) and $15 for VIP reserved. Tickets may be purchased at Flint Prints at 615 S. Saginaw Street, downtown Flint or Ticketmaster.com and are also available at the gate.
(Photo Credit: Jake May)
