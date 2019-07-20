Des Moines, IA (July 20, 2019) - The Flint City Bucks have had a flair for the dramatic in the 2019 season but nothing matches the incredible come from behind win over the current USL League Two regular season champion Des Moines Menace. The Menace came into the game undefeated this season
(11-0-3) and only allowed a minuscule four goals on the campaign. The Bucks (8-3-3) came from behind three times to tie the game 3-3 and end up advancing to the Central Conference title game on penalty kicks (4-2).
In what will go down as one of the most incredible games in the Bucks 24-year history, this match had everything imaginable. The Menace went up 1-0 on an end to end counterattack right after Yuri Farkas (Brazil/ Madonna) nearly opened the scoring for the Buck in the 30th minute.
The Bucks tied the game in the 45th minute when a Des Moines defender came flying at a Bucks shot inside the penalty area and deflected the ball with an outstretched arm. Farkas stepped up and nailed the spot kick and the teams went into the halftime break even 1-1.
In the second half, the Menace once again took the lead in the 56th minute on a beautifully headed shot off a Des Moines corner kick that left Bucks goalkeeper Andrew Pannenberg (Charlotte, NC/ Wake Forest) no chance.
The teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the game as Des Moines did everything it could to kill off the game with a 2-1 lead. In stoppage time Louis Sala (West Bloomfield, MI/ NIU) sent a long fifty yard ball into the box that Menace goal keeper Jordan Bell could not collect and an opportunistic Ayuk Tambe (Blaine, MN/ Tusculum) was there to smack home the loose ball and send the game to overtime.
In the first over time the Bucks had a distinct advantage when a Des Moines player was red carded for fouling and stepping on Justin Ingram (Indianapolis, IN/ Loyola MD), which meant the home team would play the final 24 minutes down a man. The Bucks could not capitalize, and it was the Menace that converted another counterattack and scored with thirteen minutes left in OT.
Bucks head coach Demir Muftari was not phased by the pressure and threw all his players forward and inserted the Bucks secret weapon at forward; back up goalkeeper Gustavo Vasconcelos (Brazil/ Marshal). With less then 30 seconds left in the Bucks season, Ingram stole a pass deep in the Bucks end and quickly sprinted out and launched a long ball to the right sideline into the path of the Bucks converted forward. The Brazilian Vasconcelos one timed his shot from twenty-five yards out over the head of Bell and the Bucks once again gained life in the dying moments of a match. This is the eighth match the Bucks have scored a game winning or game tying goal in the last five minutes.
Vasconcelos’ heroics were not about to end anytime soon as the teams lined up for penalty kicks. After Damani Camara (Columbus, OH) led the Bucks off with the first successful PK, Gustavo calmly stepped up and buried his as well. The second Menace shooter hit the goal post to give the Bucks the lead after two rounds. Sala scored his penalty but Hemi Nassar’s (Dearborn, MI/ Butler) effort was saved so Des Moines had a brief advantage.
The fourth shooter for the Menace was former Bucks player Daniel Mukuna. The former Michigan Wolverine’s effort was saved by a diving Pannenberg and all that was left to advance was one final make. Ingram stepped up for the Bucks fifth penalty and buried his shot to move the Bucks on to Sunday’s Central Conference final, also in Des Moines.
Muftari and the entire Bucks team were drained after Friday night’s epic battle in extreme heat. “There is not much more you can say about this team that wasn’t left out on the field today. This was all about heart and desire. These boys just wouldn’t quit. Even with the two championship teams I was privileged to coach here in the past, I don’t think I have ever seen a group that wanted a game more then what they showed last night. It would have been easy to accept the circumstances; long bus ride, 100-degree weather, being down three times to the league champs on their home turf; but none of that ever entered their heads. All year long this team believes that if there is still time on the clock, we can do something special. Sunday is going to be another battle just like tonight, so I hope we still have more in the tank.”
The Bucks will take on Kaw Valley FC (Kansas City) who upset Chicago United FC 3-2 in overtime in the day’s first match. Kick off for Sunday’s final is scheduled for 6 PM EST and will be streamed live and in HD via YouTube. Link will be provided soon by CISN (Central Iowa Sports Network).
Copyright Flint City Bucks 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.