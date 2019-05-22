The Flint City Bucks welcomed over 2,000 excited Flint public and charter school students to Tuesday’s special matinee game at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium. The match showcased two of North America’s top USL League Two teams and the home side did not disappoint. The Bucks (1-0-2, 5 points) handed Chicago FC United (1-1-0) their first loss of the season to move into first place in the Great Lakes Division with a 1-0 victory.
The Bucks struck early on a picture perfect morning in downtown Flint. A second minute rocket compliments of Nebojsa Popovic (Rochester Hills, MI/ Oakland University) found the top right corner of the net from eighteen yards out following a Chicago turn over, and the Bucks had the early 1-0 lead.
The two heavyweight clubs both full of future Major League Soccer talent traded blows and counter attacks for the entire 90 minutes, with each team missing glorious scoring opportunities. The Bucks reconstructed a unique defensive line up against the high-power Chicago scoring attack, that was necessary due to early season injuries. With starting center backs Charlie Booth (Concord, MA/ Bryant), Michael Wetungu (Rochester Hills, MI/ Michigan State), Patrick Nielsen (Denmark/ Michigan State) and Foster Appiah (Ghana/ Florida Southern) all sidelined with injuries, Bucks head coach Demir Muftari put together a nearly all Butler Bulldog back line to try to contain Chicago.
Captain Jared Timmer (Hudsonville, MI) dropped from his normal attacking spot in the midfield to join fellow Butler teammates Rhys Meyers (England) and Griffin DeBolt (Westerville, OH) as they made their first appearance with the Bucks on defense.
Andrew Pannenberg (Charlotte, NC/ Wake Forest) was solid in net all day as he has been the entire month of May, but he was the recipient of a solid defensive effort from the Butler trio, as well as the balance of the squad. Marc Ybarra (Ann Arbor, MI/ Michigan) made a highlight worthy sliding save on the near post in the game’s 61st minute to help Pannenberg keep the shutout, but there were more defensive heroics to come.
With Chicago applying incredible late game pressure trying to find the equalizer, Pannenberg saw a United header going into goal in the 86th minute for the tie. That is when local hero Spencer Nolff (Grand Blanc, MI/ Oakland) headed the apparent game tying goal off the goal line to preserve the Bucks much needed three points.
Bucks head coach Muftari was obviously pleased with the result. “We were very concerned about how we were going to contain their dangerous attackers without several of our main defensive players. We told the boys that it was time to step up and show us that you belong on this field today and do what is necessary to get the win. Jared Timmer stepped up huge by moving to the back line and we had solid first game performances from Rhys and Griffin, so that certainly helped. We did a lot of things better today then we have in the past, but we still need to solve that final third piece. Nebojsa scored a screamer to open the game which helped get us settled early, but we created tons of additional chances on the counterattack that we must find a way to finish. All in all, it was a great result in front of all these enthusiastic kids on a beautiful day in Flint. I hope they all come back on Saturday night.”
The Bucks were thrilled with the crowd and the cooperation of the city schools, their principals and teachers and the event sponsors who made it possible for over 2,000 city school children to attend the match. Team president, Costa Papista commented: “It was a perfect day and a perfect result. The kids loved the action and for many it was their first live soccer match. Hopefully we created lasting memories and awareness of the beautiful game. Special thanks MTA, who transported all the kids to the stadium. Sodexo Magic and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan provided healthy lunches to all the students. And, Stemletics was a generous ticket underwriter for many of the students. The Kettering University and Atwood Stadium staff were incredibly accommodating and helpful to make this day a reality. We will definitely being doing this again next year and will have even more community schools involved.”
The huge win not only catapulted the team back into first place after two league opening ties but put the historic Bucks franchise on the verge of yet another USL record. The win puts the Bucks overall team wins at 299 since their first USL win in May 1996. The record 299 wins are from only US Soccer sanctioned matches (not including friendlies or exhibitions) over the past twenty four years and the team’s next win will complete the triple of honors for USL clubs; first team ever to 100 wins, 200 wins and the next victory will put the team in a class by themselves as the only club to have ever won 300 games.
The Bucks will be going for that historic win number 300 on Saturday night back at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium against the Cincinnati Dutch Lions. The Bucks and Dutch Lions tied 1-1 in Cincinnati to open the USL League Two season two weeks ago.
Tickets for Saturday’s match are $15 VIP reserved, $10 Adult GA and $5 Youth GA (12-under). Tickets may be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com, Flint Prints at 615 South Saginaw Street and at the stadium on match days. Atwood Stadium opens at 5:00 PM and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Market Tap Beer Garden, Halo Burger food truck and Funtastic inflatable.
(Photo by: Colby Ooten)
