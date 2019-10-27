BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Kyle Vantrease threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Nunn in the second quarter and Buffalo rode a big first-half lead to a 43-20 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.
Nunn tossed scoring passes of 8 and 14 yards around a 15-yard TD run by Jaret Patterson. Kevin Marks added a 3-yard run with a minute left in the half for a 30-14 lead, capping a run of four straight scoring drives, the first two coming after Chippewas fumbles. In all, Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) gave up five turnovers.
Alex McNulty kicked three field goals and Kadofi Wright added a 40-yard interception return late in the game for the Bulls (4-4, 2-2).
Patterson finished with 149 yards rushing on 28 carries and added 59 yards receiving on two catches.
CMU's Quinten Dormady was 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. JaCorey Sullivan had 114 yards receiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.