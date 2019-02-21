UNIVERSITY CENTER -- The Saginaw Valley State University Men's Basketball team had a dominant performance on Thursday (Feb. 21) night, leading wire-to-wire in a 72-59 home victory over the Wayne State Warriors at O'Neill Arena. The Cardinals got double digit scoring from three players and Darnell Hoskins Jr. became the program's single season record holder for three-point field goals.
Hoskins hit 6-of-10 tries from beyond the arc, giving him 77 triples on the season. he broke the previous record of 74, set by Dante Williams in the 2008-09 season.
It was all SVSU in the first half, going for a season-best 48 points in the opening 20 minutes. The Cardinals built a 19 point lead at the 4:07 marker on a Hoskins layup. He had 21 first half points and the home team carried a 48-29 edge into the break.
Wayne State outscored Saginaw Valley 30-24 in the second half, but that wasn't nearly enough as the Cards came away with the 13-point victory, 72-59.
Inside the Boxscore
- Hoskins finished with a game-high 24 points, dishing five assists and adding two rebounds.
- Sebastiano Lamonato had a season-high 5 points with seven boards and three blocks. He earned Meijer "Player of the Game" honors for the Cardinals.
- Fred John Jr. added 12 points, seven boards and three helpers.
- James Toohey had a game-high eight rebounds and added nine points.
- Jack Roberts added nine points with three boards and an assist.
- The Cardinals thos 53.8% from the floor.
- SVSU out-rebounded WSU 41-22 and posted a 32-24 edge in the paint.
Up Next...
Saginaw Valley hosts Ashland University on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at O'Neill Arena.
