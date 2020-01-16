UNIVERSITY CENTER -- The Cardinal Women's Basketball team defeated the Panthers of Davenport University in a road GLIAC match-up by a final score of 78-69 on Thursday (Jan. 16) evening. Kaitlyn Zarycki had another big game for the Cardinals, netting 27 points while grabbing six boards versus the Panthers.
The entire first half was close and the first quarter finished with a tied score, 23-23, through the first 10 minutes of action. Zarycki led the way for the visitors in the opening quarter with eight points, a block, and a steal.
SVSU was outscored by the Panthers by a 18-16 count in the second quarter, using five more points from Zarycki and five from Maddie Barrie to enter the locker room at the half down by two with a score of 41-39.
In the third quarter, Saginaw Valley outscored the home team 22-17 as Zarycki added eight more points to her running total of 27 as the Cardinals took a 61-58 lead into the fourth and final quarter.
The Cardinals were able to close out the fourth quarter with Zarycki and Barrie both adding six points which led to a 78-69 victory in favor of the Cardinals.
