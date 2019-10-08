Perfetti

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 41 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting’s October ‘Players to Watch’ List for the 2020 NHL Draft that takes place June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.

The list includes 25 OHL forwards, 14 defenceman and a pair of goaltenders.

An impressive total of eight OHL players were assigned an ‘A’ rating including reigning OHL Rookie of the Year and current scoring leader Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves, a pair of Windsor Spitfires teammates in forwards Will Cuylle and Jean-Luc Foudy, Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale, Saginaw Spirit forward Cole Perfetti, Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault, Ottawa 67’s centre Marco Rossi and London Knights forward Antonio Stranges.

A total of six OHL players were assigned ‘B’ ratings including Erie Otters rookie netminder Aidan Campbell, Soo Greyhounds teammates Ryan O’Rourke and Jaromir Pytlik, North Bay Battalion forward Brandon Coe, Ottawa 67’s winger Jack Quinn, Oshawa Generals forward Oliver Suni and Sudbury Wolves rearguard Jack Thompson. An additional 26 OHL players were given ‘C’ ratings.

Eighteen of the OHL’s 20 member teams are represented on the list led by the London Knights, Soo Greyhounds and Windsor Spitfires with five players being assigned rankings followed by the Erie Otters with four.

2020 NHL Central Scouting October ‘Players to Watch’ – OHL

SKATERS:

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
AQuinton ByfieldSudbury WolvesC
AWill CuylleWindsor SpitfiresLW
AJamie DrysdaleErie OttersD
AJean-Luc FoudyWindsor SpitfiresC
ACole PerfettiSaginaw SpiritC
AJacob PerreaultSarnia StingRW
AMarco RossiOttawa 67’sC
AAntonio StrangesLondon KnightsLW
    
BBrandon CoeNorth Bay BattalionRW
BRyan O’RourkeSoo GreyhoundsD
BJaromir PytlikSoo GreyhoundsC
BJack QuinnOttawa 67’sRW
BOliver SuniOshawa GeneralsRW
BJack ThompsonSudbury WolvesD
    
CAndrei BakanovGuelph StormLW
CCameron ButlerPeterborough PetesRW
CEthan CardwellSaginaw SpiritRW
CIgor ChibrikovOwen Sound AttackD
CTanner DickinsonSoo GreyhoundsC
CLuke EvangelistaLondon KnightsRW
CTyson FoersterBarrie ColtsRW
CHayden FowlerErie OttersC
CBrendan HoffmannErie OttersC
CGerard KeaneLondon KnightsD
CRory KerinsSoo GreyhoundsC
CCole MacKaySoo GreyhoundsRW
CKyle McDonaldWindsor SpitfiresRW
CLleyton MooreOshawa GeneralsD
CLogan MorrisonHamilton BulldogsC
CJake MurrayKingston FrontenacsD
CVille OttavainenKitchener RangersD
CIsaak PhillipsSudbury WolvesD
CRuben RafkinWindsor SpitfiresD
CDylan RobinsonWindsor SpitfiresD
CDonovan SebrangoKitchener RangersD
CKirill SteklovLondon KnightsD
CTy TullioOshawa GeneralsC
CEvan VierlingFlint FirebirdsC
CAvery WinslowLondon KnightsD

GOALTENDERS:

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
BAidan CampbellErie OttersG
    
CWill CranleyOttawa 67’sG

Players have been identified using the following criteria:

• A Rating – Indicates a first round candidate

• B Rating – Indicates a second or third round candidate

• C Rating – Indicates a fourth/fifth/sixth round candidate

