Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 41 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting’s October ‘Players to Watch’ List for the 2020 NHL Draft that takes place June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.
The list includes 25 OHL forwards, 14 defenceman and a pair of goaltenders.
An impressive total of eight OHL players were assigned an ‘A’ rating including reigning OHL Rookie of the Year and current scoring leader Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves, a pair of Windsor Spitfires teammates in forwards Will Cuylle and Jean-Luc Foudy, Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale, Saginaw Spirit forward Cole Perfetti, Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault, Ottawa 67’s centre Marco Rossi and London Knights forward Antonio Stranges.
A total of six OHL players were assigned ‘B’ ratings including Erie Otters rookie netminder Aidan Campbell, Soo Greyhounds teammates Ryan O’Rourke and Jaromir Pytlik, North Bay Battalion forward Brandon Coe, Ottawa 67’s winger Jack Quinn, Oshawa Generals forward Oliver Suni and Sudbury Wolves rearguard Jack Thompson. An additional 26 OHL players were given ‘C’ ratings.
Eighteen of the OHL’s 20 member teams are represented on the list led by the London Knights, Soo Greyhounds and Windsor Spitfires with five players being assigned rankings followed by the Erie Otters with four.
2020 NHL Central Scouting October ‘Players to Watch’ – OHL
SKATERS:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POSITION
|A
|Quinton Byfield
|Sudbury Wolves
|C
|A
|Will Cuylle
|Windsor Spitfires
|LW
|A
|Jamie Drysdale
|Erie Otters
|D
|A
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Windsor Spitfires
|C
|A
|Cole Perfetti
|Saginaw Spirit
|C
|A
|Jacob Perreault
|Sarnia Sting
|RW
|A
|Marco Rossi
|Ottawa 67’s
|C
|A
|Antonio Stranges
|London Knights
|LW
|B
|Brandon Coe
|North Bay Battalion
|RW
|B
|Ryan O’Rourke
|Soo Greyhounds
|D
|B
|Jaromir Pytlik
|Soo Greyhounds
|C
|B
|Jack Quinn
|Ottawa 67’s
|RW
|B
|Oliver Suni
|Oshawa Generals
|RW
|B
|Jack Thompson
|Sudbury Wolves
|D
|C
|Andrei Bakanov
|Guelph Storm
|LW
|C
|Cameron Butler
|Peterborough Petes
|RW
|C
|Ethan Cardwell
|Saginaw Spirit
|RW
|C
|Igor Chibrikov
|Owen Sound Attack
|D
|C
|Tanner Dickinson
|Soo Greyhounds
|C
|C
|Luke Evangelista
|London Knights
|RW
|C
|Tyson Foerster
|Barrie Colts
|RW
|C
|Hayden Fowler
|Erie Otters
|C
|C
|Brendan Hoffmann
|Erie Otters
|C
|C
|Gerard Keane
|London Knights
|D
|C
|Rory Kerins
|Soo Greyhounds
|C
|C
|Cole MacKay
|Soo Greyhounds
|RW
|C
|Kyle McDonald
|Windsor Spitfires
|RW
|C
|Lleyton Moore
|Oshawa Generals
|D
|C
|Logan Morrison
|Hamilton Bulldogs
|C
|C
|Jake Murray
|Kingston Frontenacs
|D
|C
|Ville Ottavainen
|Kitchener Rangers
|D
|C
|Isaak Phillips
|Sudbury Wolves
|D
|C
|Ruben Rafkin
|Windsor Spitfires
|D
|C
|Dylan Robinson
|Windsor Spitfires
|D
|C
|Donovan Sebrango
|Kitchener Rangers
|D
|C
|Kirill Steklov
|London Knights
|D
|C
|Ty Tullio
|Oshawa Generals
|C
|C
|Evan Vierling
|Flint Firebirds
|C
|C
|Avery Winslow
|London Knights
|D
GOALTENDERS:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POSITION
|B
|Aidan Campbell
|Erie Otters
|G
|C
|Will Cranley
|Ottawa 67’s
|G
Players have been identified using the following criteria:
• A Rating – Indicates a first round candidate
• B Rating – Indicates a second or third round candidate
• C Rating – Indicates a fourth/fifth/sixth round candidate
