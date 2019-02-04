The singles final at the Dow Tennis Classic featured two Americans who are normally on the same team.
They play as doubles partners, but on Sunday they went head to head for the championship trophy.
On paper, the singles final is a mismatch, as fourth speed Jessica Pegula is 24-years-old and ranked 104th in the world.
Her opponent, Caty McNally, needed a wild card invite to be here. She’s only 17-years-old and is the world’s 411th ranked player.
But it’s all McNally early in the far court. The youngster from Cincinnati slams the overhead winner.
McNally takes the first set six games to two.
In the 2nd set, Pegula would fall behind early and start to rally. She trails five games to four when McNally delivers a wicked backhand winner down the line to regain some confidence.
Later it’s match point when McNally has Pegula on the ropes. She rushes the net and Pegula can’t handle the return and that would do it.
McNally beats her doubles partner in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, to claim her first Dow Tennis Classic Singles Championship.
“To win this tournament means so much to me, just getting a wildcard into the event and beating Nicole Gibbs first round you know I would be happy just kind of exiting the tournament after that match, but I definitely wanted more and I’m super happy to be able to win,” McNally said.
“We’ve been practicing every week we already won a doubles tournament last fall so we know each other’s games pretty well. I know she’s been playing some really good tennis since we won our doubles tournament so I take a little bit of credit for that. No but she’s been playing really well and it’s not too weird it’s something you have to deal with and she played a great match and overall I had a really good week so I’m happy,” Pegula said.
McNally will take home just over $1,500 in prize money.
She told the crowd after the match she plans on coming back to defend her title next year.
