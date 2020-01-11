Flint's Claressa Shields defeated Ivana Habazin by a unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles. The victory gives Shields her 3rd title belt, making her the fastest pro boxer, male or female, to win championships in 3 different divisions (weight classes).
Shields reaches the mark in 10 career pro fights. "I did it in 10 fights. I'm the fastest fighter in history to win titles in three weights. I think Ivana can take a piece of humble pie and go back to Croatia."
