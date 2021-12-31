Central Michigan University beat the Washington State Cougars in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl 24 to 21.
CMU was originally scheduled to face Boise State in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, until Boise State withdrew on Dec. 27. Barstool President Dave Portnoy said Boise State had too many players contract COVID-19.
The Chippewas replaced the University of Miami in the Sun Bowl after they pulled out due to COVID-19. The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl was canceled as well.
We'll have highlights from the game tonight on TV5.
