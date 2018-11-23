MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced today that head football coach John Bonamego will not return.
“Making a leadership change is a difficult decision, especially when you know that coach has given his all to CMU,” Alford said. “After conducting a 360-degree evaluation of the program, it was clear that a change is needed if we are going to compete for and win championships. We greatly appreciate all that John has done for his alma mater and wish him the best moving forward.”
Bonamego just finished his fourth season at CMU with an overall record of 22-29 and a MAC record of 15-17. The Chippewas were 1-11 overall, 0-8 in conference action this past season.
Cory Hall will provide leadership for the program until a new head coach is named.
A national search will begin immediately with the assistance of DHR International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.