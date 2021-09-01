Central Michigan University Head Football Coach, Jim McElwain, has been diagnosed with Appendicitis and will have surgery Wednesday.
Assistant Head Coach Tim Skipper will oversee the program until McElwain can return. Skipper will meet with the media after practice on Wednesday.
