Jim McElwain

Jim McElwain is Central Michigan University's 29th head coach.

 (Source: Central Michigan University)

Central Michigan University Head Football Coach, Jim McElwain, has been diagnosed with Appendicitis and will have surgery Wednesday. 

Assistant Head Coach Tim Skipper will oversee the program until McElwain can return. Skipper will meet with the media after practice on Wednesday.

