Central Michigan University’s opponent Boise State has pulled out of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, according to the president of Barstool Sports.

On Monday, Barstool’s President Dave Portnoy said Boise State had too many players contract COVID-19 and they were actively looking for a replacement for CMU to play on Dec. 31.

CMU will face Washington State in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 at Noon. The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has been cancelled. 

