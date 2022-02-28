CMU 2022 Softball
Source: CMU Softball.

Central Michigan University Softball announced on Saturday their team was involved in a bus crash on Friday.

According to a post on the CMU Softball twitter, the team only experienced minor injuries.

“Please keep these young women in your thoughts and prayers,” the team said in the twitter post.

