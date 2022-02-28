Central Michigan University Softball announced on Saturday their team was involved in a bus crash on Friday.
According to a post on the CMU Softball twitter, the team only experienced minor injuries.
“Please keep these young women in your thoughts and prayers,” the team said in the twitter post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.