Saginaw, MI. – Coming off of a dominating performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the most successful rookie season in Saginaw Spirit history, TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button has ranked Cole Perfetti his third best prospect in the September edition of “Craig’s List” ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal.
“There’s plenty of high-end skill at the forward positions at the top of this class,” Button said. “The top end of this draft could be outstanding. There are a lot of potential impact players available.”
Perfetti led all OHL rookies last season, scoring 74 points in 63 games. His seven game-winning goals led the Spirit and were the most by a rookie in the OHL. In the Playoffs, Perfetti added 16 points in 14 contests.
“Perfetti is this year’s sniper, just like Cole Caufield was last year.” finished Button.
Full List: Craig Button’s Top 31: September Edition
