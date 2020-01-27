Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Dallas Stars prospect Ty Dellandrea of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week with 10 points including six goals and four assists over three games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-7.
Dellandrea claims the honor for the second time this season, helping the Firebirds skate to a perfect 3-0 week with wins over Sault Ste. Marie and Guelph. This is the third time a Firebird has earned this honor this season in nine weeks, and just the fifth time ever since 2015 following Dellandrea on Dec. 9, 2019, Riley McCourt on Nov. 25, 2019, Kole Sherwood on Jan. 16, 2017 and Zack Bowman on Sep. 25, 2015.
The fourth-year captain scored twice and added two assists in Wednesday’s 7-4 road win over the Greyhounds, netting the third period game winner while earning second star honors. He picked up where he left off on Friday, recording two goals and an assist to register his 200th career OHL point in a 7-5 road win over the Storm. Friday’s first star performance paved the way for another strong outing back on home ice Saturday night as Dellandrea once again scored twice and tallied an assist in a 4-1 win over the visiting Storm to garner second star recognition. The dependable centerman went 37-for-69 (53.6%) in the faceoff circle as the Firebirds extended their winning streak to four games, securing a four-point cushion on fifth place in the Western Conference.
A 19-year-old native of Port Perry, Ont., Dellandrea leads the Firebirds with 57 points (26-31–57) over 35 games this season. He’s registered four consecutive two-goal outings and racked up 15 points (8-7–15) over his last four games. The recent Canadian National Junior Team gold medalist boasts a franchise-leading 203 points (88-115–203) over his 219-game OHL regular season career. Dellandrea was originally Flint’s first round (5th overall) pick in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection. The Dallas Stars selected him in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Also considered for the award this week were Oshawa Generals forward Philip Tomasino who put up 10 points (4-6–10) over four games as well as Barrie Colts netminder Arturs Silovs, who went 2-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and his first career OHL shutout.
