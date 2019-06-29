Calgary, Alta. – Hockey Canada has announced that Flint Firebirds forward Ty Dellandrea is one of just 43 players who will wear the Maple Leaf at Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp, July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich. This camp is the annual initial step to making Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp in December and the prestigious 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship (World Juniors) in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.
"We'd like to congratulate Ty on his invitation to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Development Camp," said Flint Firebirds Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Barclay Branch. "It's an honor to receive this invitation and we wish him best of luck at camp.
The Firebirds will now have players competing at all three of Hockey Canada's levels this summer:Brennan Othmann & Braeden Kressler at Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp, Evan Vierling at Canada's National Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp and Dellandrea at Canada's National Junior Team Summer Development Camp.
The five goaltenders, 13 defensemen and 25 forwards will be split into two teams – Red and White. The Canadians will play four games in Plymouth, taking on the United States twice in addition to singles against Finland and Sweden.
Dellandrea, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward from Port Perry, Ont., was selected by the Firebirds in the first-round (5th overall) of the 2016 OHL Draft. Last June, he became the first Flint Firebird to be selected in the first round of an NHL Draft when he was picked by the Dallas Stars 13th overall. Dellandrea signed a three-year NHL entry-level contract with the Stars after playing in his first NHL pre-season game last September. During the 2018-19 season, he totaled 63 points (22G, 41A) in 60 games.
On the international level, Dellandrea was one of just three under-aged players to be selected for Canada’s National Men’s U-18 Team for the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Poprad and Spisska Nova Ves, Slovakia. He also played a key role on Canada’s National Men’s Summer U-18 Team that claimed gold at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in Břeclav, Czech Republic and Bratislava, Slovakia last August. Dellandrea tallied five points (2G, 3A), including a plus-5 rating in five games, and was named an assistant captain for Canada’s National Men’s U-18 Team at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship in Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk, Russia. Most recently, Ty competed in Canada's National Junior Team Sport Check Selection Camp last December.
