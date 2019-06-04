MIDLAND, Mich. – It seems like it’s been forever since we’ve hosted the Lansing Lugnuts here at Dow Diamond. Well, Tuesday was actually the first time the Lugnuts have made the trip to Midland this season to face the Great Lakes Loons. And they seemed to enjoy themselves blanking the Loons 8-0 on Bark in the Park Night.
It was an onslaught from the outset as Lansing started out the game scoring runs in the first four innings (three, one, one, two) to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Those big frames were thanks in large part to three home runs from Jack Brodt (8) and Hagen Danner (4, 5).
The performance by Josh Winckowski on the mound was memorable. The Lugnuts starter went six strong innings allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters. In the process, he also lowered his season ERA to 1.90, which ranks second in the Midwest League.
The Loons could manage just three hits on the night coming from Jacob Amaya, Dillon Paulson and Chris Roller. Not be lost in the shutout was Justin Hagenman’s relief appearance for the Loons tossing four shutout innings.
In other news, both the Lake County Captains and Bowling Green Hot Rods also lost their games on Tuesday night, which means the Loons remain in 1st place atop the Eastern Division. With 12 games left before the All-Star Break, the Loons hold a 2.0 game lead for the top spot, as well as a 2.5 game lead on a playoff spot.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Wednesday: School Kids Day
Thursday: STEM Night; $1 Family Feast Night
Friday: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich)
Saturday: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park
Sunday: Lou E’s Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic
June 10: Military Monday; all active duty military and veterans eat for free
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
