The Detroit Lions have picked Penei Sewell, an offensive tackle from Oregon Ducks, with the seventh overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL draft.
Sewell will likely start at right tackle to potentially make Detroit's offensive line a strength with left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Sewell did not play last season after starting his first two years at Oregon, opting out of last year’s delayed Pac-12 season.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time, taking on the tall task of turning around a franchise that has struggled for decades. He was in charge of the Los Angeles Rams' college scouting department the past eight years.
TV5’s Jason Fielder will have more in Sports Xtra tonight at 11 p.m. on TV5.
