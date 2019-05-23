Saginaw, Mich. - Nouvel Catholic Central Schools announced on Wednesday, May 22 that Mr. Andrew “Drew” Weigl has accepted the position of Head Varsity Football Coach.
Weigl is a 2004 graduate of Nouvel Catholic Central Schools where he was very active in the Panther football program, serving as captain of the 2003 State Runner-up football team.
After graduating high school, Weigl went on to play football while attending Hope College in Holland, Mich. He played linebacker and helped lead the Dutch to two MIAA conference championships. He was named First Team All-Conference as well as the team’s Most Valuable Player his senior year. He graduated in 2008 with a Bachelors of Arts, double majoring in Kinesiology and History, as well as obtaining his teaching certificate.
Weigl has 11 years of experience coaching high school football. After leading South Haven High School’s football team to their first District title, Weigl transitioned to spend the next nine years with the Nouvel Panthers, most recently serving as Defensive Coordinator. He has supported the Panthers through nine playoff appearances, four District titles, two State Championship appearances and one State Championship Title.
“In addition to Weigl being a product of our incredible school system and his vast involvement with Nouvel football, our search committee was impressed with Weigl’s vision for the program,” said Steven Witten, Nouvel Search Committee chair. “Weigl’s dedication to the program and commitment to developing all players in the 5 th through 12th grade programs, made him the most ideal candidate for this position,” said Witten. “As someone with a deep and personal connection to the Nouvel football program and a lifelong love for the sport, I am honored to be selected for the position,” said Weigl. “I am eager to build upon the Nouvel football legacy and foster a strong culture where the student-athletes feel challenged to learn and grow together, while achieving success on the field and in the classroom, supported by their faith,” added Weigl.
Weigl lives in Saginaw Township with his wife Nora, and his three sons Carter, Conley and Pierce. He is employed at Nouvel Catholic Central Elementary as the Physical Education Teacher.
