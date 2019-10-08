GLIAC -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its weekly awards following the fifth week of the 2019 men's soccer season. Davenport junior Daire O'Riordan earned GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week accolades, while Northwood goalkeeper Corbin Cecchini claimed GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Daire O'Riordan - Davenport
Daire O'Riordan helped lead the Panthers to a pair of shutouts this week at Upper Iowa and Purdue Northwest. The Panthers have now posted five straight shutouts in GLIAC play and are atop the standings at 5-0. O'Riordan scored twice in Sunday's 3-0 win at Purdue Northwest. He notched those goals in the second half in the 50th and 87th minutes. It was the first multiple-goal game of the season and his first tallies of the year as well. He blasted a shot from 23 yards out to lower left in the 50th minute and then scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute. O'Riordan also had an assist at Upper Iowa in the 5-0 win over the Peacocks.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Corbin Cecchini - Northwood
Corbin Cecchini registered his second and third straight shutouts over the weekend, leading Northwood to a pair of key GLIAC road victories. In Northwood's 1-0 win over Northern Michigan, he made four saves in blanking the Wildcats. Cecchini also made four saves in the Timberwolves' 1-0 win over Parkside, who entered the contest unbeaten in GLIAC play. His current shutout streak stands just short of 302 minutes (301:56).
