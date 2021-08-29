For the first time in three and a half years, Joe Durant wins a tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.
Durant takes the Ally Challenge, shooting 17 under par to earn a one-shot victory.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in this position to have a chance of it when I have not been playing very well to go out there today and beat the best player on our tour head-to-head with a couple of other guys just to prove to yourself that you can still do it means the world to me because I’ve had a lot of self-doubt coming into this week,” Durant said.
Durant entered Sunday’s final round, one stroke behind co-leaders Bernhard Langer & Doug Barron. He shot four under on the front nine to vault into first place, and he never lost that lead.
“I made some great long pots this week and my putting was the key this week I’ve hit the ball better during tournaments, but I put it’s all good this week I had to be first second or third and putting for the week and I’m never there,” Durant said.
The win is extra special for Durant. Five months ago, he was almost on the brink of quitting, his game was in shambles and he wasn’t having much fun playing golf.
He took some time off, fixed his putting form, worked on his mental approach and the hard work paid off this weekend.
“When you’re not playing well you do start thinking about things like quitting but this week I didn’t even think about that I just came here I love this tournament I love coming here the fans are great such a fun course to play really suits my eye very well and I just want to come have a good time and take the pressure off of myself and I played really well you never know if you’re going to win or not it’s just one of those things that happened,” Durant said.
Durant earns a $300,000 pay day and a spot in next year’s Ally Challenge. It will be the fifth anniversary of the tournament.
