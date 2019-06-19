SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 55th Annual Midwest League All-Star Game was decided via a sudden death home run derby after the East and West played to a 3-3 tie in nine innings. Chris Betts of the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who also won the Home Run Derby on Monday night and was named the game’s most valuable player, outslugged Blaze Alexander of the Kane County Cougars 2-1 in the two 90-second rounds to win the all-star game for the Eastern Division.
Six different Great Lakes Loons players saw action for the East with Miguel Vargas having the best night of all notching one of the four extra-base hits in the game. Hulsizer was one of four starters between both teams who was not substituted.
Miguel Vargas: 2-for-2, 2B, RBI
Niko Hulsizer: 1-for-3, BB, R
Dillon Paulson: 0-for-1, K
Brett de Geus: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (4th inning)
Jose Chacin: 0.1 IP (4th inning)
Nathan Witt: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (8th inning)
The Loons return after the all-star break on Thursday at Dow Diamond when they welcome in the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a four-game weekend series. The team previously won the 1st Half Eastern Division Championship with a 43-24 record.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Thursday: Lucky Hot Dog Night feat. X-Pogo Stunt Team
Friday: Polish Heritage Night feat. Feel Good Fridays & Extra Innings
Saturday: Soccer Night feat. Birdzerk & Fireworks
Sunday: Meet the Team Day feat. Team Photo Giveaway
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses
