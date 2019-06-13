EASTLAKE, Ohio – Fresh off the franchise’s first-ever first-half championship, the Great Lakes Loons were simply looking for a series win against the Lake County Captains on Thursday night. The Loons fell 4-2 and dropped their final road series of the first half in a rain-shortened five-inning ballgame.
Rain had been pouring in northeast Ohio for a majority of the day but cleared out enough to help the Captains inch closer to their own first-half playoff berth. The Loons scored one run in the sixth inning and had the tying run at first base with just one out in the frame when the game was called.
Captains starter Alex Royalty (W, 2-4) turned in a five-inning, one-run performance stymying the top offense in the Midwest League. Meanwhile, Loons starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (L, 4-4), allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.
Luke Heyer provided a highlight for Great Lakes on his seventh home run of the year in the third inning.
The now playoff-bound Loons return home on Friday to begin their final series of the first half. They’ll take on the already-eliminated Dayton Dragons with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
June 14: PRIDE Night; postgame concert by ‘Valentiger’
June 15: Home Improvement Night feat. appearance by Richard Karn (Al Borland)
June 16: Prostate Cancer Awareness Day feat. postgame Father’s Day catch on the field
June 17: Midwest League All-Star Game (South Bend, Ind.)
June 20: Lucky Hot Dog Night feat. X-Pogo Stunt Team
June 21: Polish Heritage Night feat. Feel Good Fridays & Extra Innings
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
