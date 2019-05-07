EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- The Edmonton Oilers have hired longtime Detroit Red Wings executive Ken Holland as their new general manager and president of hockey operations.
Holland takes over the struggling team from interim GM Keith Gretzky and one of his first tasks will be finding a new coach. Veteran Ken Hitchcock will not be back next season after taking over in November for the fired Todd McLellan.
Edmonton has made the playoffs just once since advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, and the Oilers hope Holland is the GM who can finally build a contender around superstar Connor McDavid.
Holland led the Detroit Red Wings to 25 straight playoff appearances and four Stanley Cup titles. The Red Wings have missed the playoffs the last three seasons.
