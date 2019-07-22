DETROIT (AP) -- Right-hander Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and will report to Triple-A Toledo.
The 35-year-old was 1-5 with an 11.12 ERA this season for Toronto, his record 14th major league team over a 17-year big career. The Blue Jays released him on Friday.
He was an All-Star with the Tigers a decade ago, threw a no-hitter the next year with Arizona and helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011.
Detroit traded Jackson in 2009 as part of a three-team deal with the New York Yankees and Arizona, trades that brought right-hander Max Scherzer and outfielder Austin Jackson to the Tigers.
Detroit announced the deal Monday.
