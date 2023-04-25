Northwood University esports team wins 2 national titles

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Northwood University Overwatch and Counter-Strike esport teams brought home two national titles. The Northwood Timberwolves secured major victories over Boise State University, Maryville University, and the University of St. Thomas.

The Timberwolves finished in second place the last two years, making 2023 their first-ever national win. The Overwatch team was led by juniors Christopher “CJAY” Smith and Donovan “COWMAN” Koch. Counter-Strike, the newest team, was led by two transfer students, one from Virginia Tech Connor “TiCx” Hartmon-Birge, and another from the University of Colorado Boulder, James “SolGoat” Wallace.

By adding the Counter-Strike team in 2022, the Timberwolves started and finished their season off on a hot streak, which led to their national titles. Rocket League and Valorant are the team’s most high-performing games. These two games are electronically equivalent to a university’s baseball and soccer programs.

“It was bittersweet. Sunday marked the last collegiate esports competition for Christopher,” said Cody Elsen, Northwood Esports coach.

With the national wins, Smith is taking his esports talent to a professional level, where only the top 100 players on the planet are in this Overwatch League.

Smith isn’t the only athlete from Northwood that will be in the league. Former athlete Landon McGee also signed to play with a professional league, the London Spitfire, which is also an Overwatch League.

Northwood’s Rocket League will have two teams represented in the 2023 Collegiate Rocket League World Championship Series, in Dallas, Texas.

For more information on how to join Northwood’s esports program, visit https://esports.northwood.edu/.

