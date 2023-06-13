Northwood Esports wins back-to-back national championship

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood Esports team brought home another national championship for the second consecutive year in a row.

Northwood Esports team won the Collegiate Call of Duty National Championship, by defeating Oklahoma Christian University 3-0 in the grand finals on Saturday, June 11 in Columbus, Ohio.

“This is such a great achievement for Northwood Esports,” stated Coach Cody Elsen, who directs Northwood University’s Esports program. “I am very proud of the team and looking forward to trying to win a third next year!”

The winning Call of Duty team consisted of Dakota Morr of Freeland, Michigan; Dylan Mock of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kyle Tobolski of Detroit, Michigan; and Fernando Reyes of Killeen, Texas.

“The grand finals were one of the quickest in college Call of Duty history — the result was no surprise as we only dropped three maps all year,” Elsen noted.

The term ‘dropping a map’ refers to a team losing a specific game or a match played on a particular map. Many esports titles are played as a best-of-series, where teams compete against each other and various maps or game modes.

For more information about Northwood’s Esports program visit https://esports.northwood.edu/.

