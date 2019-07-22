Bucks to host National Semifinal vs. LA’s FC Golden State, Saturday night in Flint
Des Moines, IA (July 22, 2019) - The Flint City Bucks won their USL League Two record eighth Central Conference title on Sunday which means they will appear in their eighth National Final Four next weekend at home. Yuri Farkas (Brazil/ Madonna) celebrated his 26th birthday in style on Sunday by scoring a goal and registering two assists as the Bucks defeated Kaw Valley FC (Kansas City) 4-2 to survive and advance.
Farkas got an early birthday present in the 7th minute of the match when a Kaw Valley defender gave up a ball inside the box and Farkas pounced on the loose ball and smashed home the game’s first goal to give the Bucks an early lead.
In the 15th minute the Bucks got great defensive work from Justin Ingram (Indianapolis, IN/ Loyola MD) who tracked a defender back inside his own eighteen-yard box, stole the ball and fed Farkas at midfield to start Flint’s lethal counterattack. Farkas carried the ball for thirty yards before picking out Ayuk Tambe (Blaine, MN/ Tusculum) on his left and slid him a pass that Tambe buried. Ayuk cut the ball back to his right and finessed a low shot through two defenders and into the corner of the net and the Bucks looked like they were going to cruise through the match up 2-0.
In the 24th minute, Kaw Valley made a long run down the left flank and crossed a ball into the box that was missed by two Bucks defenders before being shot past Flint City keeper Andrew Pannenberg (Charlotte, NC/ Wake Forest) to halve the lead. Just a few minutes later, the visitors from Missouri knotted the score 2-2 on an FCB defensive misfortune.
The Bucks came out attacking in the second half when Farkas once again carried the ball to the end line and drew two defenders to him. He calmly slipped the ball back to Javier Steinwasher (Sterling Hts., MI/ UI Indy) who teed up a left footed shot from twenty yards out and an impossible angle but picked out the far corner and nestled his shot inside the post for the eventual game winner in the 56th minute.
Farkas would have one final important impact on the match in the 59th minute when he went in alone towards goal and was run over by the Kaw Valley keeper just outside the box. For his efforts, Farkas earned a free kick, but the KV keeper earned a straight red card and the Bucks played a man up for the remainder of the match.
The Bucks managed the rest of the game by controlling the ball and keeping Kaw Valley outside the eighteen-yard box for most of the half. After a couple of KV shots late in the game, Justin Ingram finished a nice two on one break after a neat pass from Damani Camara (Columbus, OH) to put the game away at 4-2 in the dying minutes of injury time.
Bucks head coach Demir Muftari was one of many fatigued Bucks who is very much looking forward to coming home for next week’s huge national final four match. “This was a long four days on the road and two grueling matches so I know the boys are all excited with the win, but we are all thrilled to have earned the right to play the biggest game of our season back at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium in front of our passionate fan base. We took care of the first two legs of the journey, now we have two more to go to win another national championship. We don’t know much about our next opponent except that they won their division, they won their conference and they score a ton of goals so we will have our work cut out for us. We will be ready for the challenge.”
The Bucks will now host the Western Conference champions FC Golden State (Los Angeles, CA) on Saturday night at Kettering University’s historic Atwood Stadium. Kick off will be 7:30 PM.
Tickets for Saturday’s match are $15 VIP reserved, $10 Adult GA and $5 Youth GA (12-under). Tickets may be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com, Flint Prints at 615 South Saginaw Street and at the stadium gates on match days. Atwood Stadium opens at 5:30 and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Market Tap Beer Garden, Halo Burger Food Truck, FCB Merchandise Tent and the Funtastic Inflatable.
To keep up with the Bucks playoff run, please visit the team web site at www.flintcitybucks.com Follow the Bucks on Twitter, Instagram and like the Bucks on Facebook.
