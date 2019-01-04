Flint, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center for a pair of games this weekend. Saturday, the Firebirds host the Sudbury Wolves at 7 p.m. (ET) and Sunday, Flint is home against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at 2 p.m.
Saturday continues the “Firebirds Fight Hunger” month. In partnership with the Foodbank of Eastern Michigan, fans can bring in five non-perishable food items to the Firebirds’ merchandise store, 'The Birds Nest,' at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center for a complimentary sponsored Silver Level ticket to Saturday's game, and any home Firebirds' game in the month of January, courtesy of Dort Federal Credit Union, AMD Urgent Care, Captain’s Quarters Lounge, Little Caesars Pizza and Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) Flint.
Sunday is a Firebirds’ Family “FUN”day featuring up to two free kids’ tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket, as well as a post-game ‘skate with Firebirds players,’ bounce houses and inflatables on the concourse sponsored by Valley Tent Rental and an autograph signing session with Firebirds’ players following the game.
Also Sunday, 4-H will be in attendance and fans will have the opportunity to take part in various interactive activities on the concourse during the game. 4-H will have 4-H dogs and rabbits on hand that are able to be petted. Additionally, there will be a craft station featuring a dog toy making activity, SAFE archery and prizes and giveaways part of each activity. 4-H is a global network of youth organizations whose mission is “engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.”
Single game tickets for all Firebirds games are $12 Bronze, $16 Silver, $20 Gold and $26 VIP seating (Seating Chart). All seats are reserved / assigned seating. Fans can purchase tickets by calling (810) 744-0580, in-person at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com here.
Copyright Flint Firebirds 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.